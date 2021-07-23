Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.89

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.89, but opened at $48.42. Calix shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3,638 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Calix alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.