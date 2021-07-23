Callaway Golf Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

ELY stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $20,507,000.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

