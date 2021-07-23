Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 858,724 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3,353.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,724 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.36% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $123,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,852,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after buying an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $146.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

