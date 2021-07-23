Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 760.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $200,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $200.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $202.04. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

