Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$68.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$65.06.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$61.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

