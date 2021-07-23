Canadian National Railway to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

CNI opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

