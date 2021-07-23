Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.66. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.