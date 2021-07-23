Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

