Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.78.

WEED opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.44 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

