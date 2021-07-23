Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

