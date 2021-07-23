Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,248,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 240,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.44 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.