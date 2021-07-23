Capital Analysts LLC Has $50,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 134.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

