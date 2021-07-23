Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 450.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

