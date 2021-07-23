Capital Analysts LLC Invests $62,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

