Capital Analysts LLC Invests $78,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51.

