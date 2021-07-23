Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58.

