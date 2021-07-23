Capital Analysts LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LABU. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 307.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $552,000.

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $61.21 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $185.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91.

