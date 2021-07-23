Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 16,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

