Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

