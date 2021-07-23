Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.