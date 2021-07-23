Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

