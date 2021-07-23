Captrust Financial Advisors Has $458,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.