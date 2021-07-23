Captrust Financial Advisors Has $506,000 Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.44. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

