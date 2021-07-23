Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.58. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

