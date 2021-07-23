Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $475,000 Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,921,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

EVOJU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

