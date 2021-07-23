Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 759 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 209.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $572.15 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $573.86. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

