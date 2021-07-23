Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,764 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

