Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 660 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

