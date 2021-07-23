CargoX Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $36.51 million and $72,066.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00867378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

