Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.28). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

