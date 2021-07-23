Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.