Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.25.

NYSE CSL opened at $196.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

