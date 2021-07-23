Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 168.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

