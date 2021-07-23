carVertical Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 1% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $177,698.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00879094 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.