Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

