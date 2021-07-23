Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NVSAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

