Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of CFVIU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

