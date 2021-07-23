Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 278,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

