Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 99,999 Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

POW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

POW stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

