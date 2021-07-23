Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $993,000 Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.