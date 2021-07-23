Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 32,810 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGAC shares. Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.