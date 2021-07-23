Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.85% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

CFAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.