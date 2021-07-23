Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTKU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,024,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,674,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

