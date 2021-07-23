Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 18,504 Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Marten Transport stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

