Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.7% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 128.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 45,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

