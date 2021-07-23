Caxton Associates LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,447 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

