Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

