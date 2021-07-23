Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $32.33 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

