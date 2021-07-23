Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.