Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 523,052 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $115.56.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

