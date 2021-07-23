Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

FUN opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

